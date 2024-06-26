Justin Timberlake makes first Instagram post since DWI arrest

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Justin Timberlake has made his first post on Instagram a week after he was arrested on Tuesday (June 18) for driving while intoxicated (DWI).

The 43-year-old singer and actor had been silent on social media since his arrest; however, on Tuesday (June 25), he made his return to promote his ongoing The Forget Tomorrow World Tour.

In an Instagram reel, Timberlake can be seen standing inside New York City’s Madison Square Garden Arena – the home of the New York Knicks – where he’ll be performing on Wednesday (June 26).

While showing off his tour merch, a blue t-shirt with orange text – the colors of the Knicks – he says: “This is so important right now. Let’s go.”

Tagging the Knicks, he wrote in the caption: “Had to do it.”

Earlier this week, Timberlake was in Chicago for his world tour – his first appearance since his arrest. During the concert, he alluded to his legal woes, admitting to the crowd that it had been a “tough week”.

“We’ve been together through ups and downs, lefts and rights,” he said. “It’s been a tough week, but you’re here and I’m here, and nothing can change this moment right now.”

Justin Timberlake will be performing his The Forget Tomorrow World Tour at Madison Square Garden on June 25 and June 26 ( Justin Timberlake on Instagram )

He added: “I know sometimes I’m hard to love but you keep on loving me and I love you right back. Thank you so much.”

On Tuesday (June 18), Timberlake was arrested at 12:17am in the wealthy Hamptons enclave of Sag Harbor, Long Island, for driving while intoxicated. The 10-time Grammy-winning artist claimed to have only drank “one martini,” according to a complaint seen by The New York Post.

Police told the outlet Timberlake was at the American Hotel partying and blew through a stop sign in his 2025 BMW when he left. Cops started to follow him, and pulled him over after he started swerving. The singer told police that he was following his friends home.

Timberlake “performed poorly on all standardized field sobriety tests” and repeatedly refused to take a breathalyzer, the complaint said.

Officers observed Timberlake with glassy eyes and smelled alcohol on his breath. “He was unable to divide attention, he had slowed speech, he was unsteady afoot,” the complaint said.

His mugshot, released hours after, showed a red-eyed Timberlake in front of the camera moments after his arrest.

Later that day, he appeared in a Lond Island court, where he was released without bail. He’s due back in court on July 26.