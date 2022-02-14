Kanye West booed by thousands of spectators at the Super Bowl

Kanye West was booed by thousands of spectators at the Super Bowl this year.

As soon as the 44-year-old rapper, who has legally changed his name to Ye, appeared on the big screen from his seat at the game between Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams, fans started booing him.

Ye was spotted attending the game at the SoFi stadium in Los Angeles with his daughters North and Saint.

The Donda rapper was filmed wearing a black mask covering his face when he was featured on the jumbotron.

The game, which was won by the Los Angeles Rams, saw Dr Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J Blige and Kendrick Lamar perform together at the 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Apart from Ye, many other celebrities like Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker, and Dwayne Johnson were spotted attending the Super Bowl.

Ye’s appearance came just hours after an Instagram rant against his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and her boyfriend, SNL star Pete Davidson.

The “Follow God” rapper also took shots at Kid Cudi for being friends with Davidson.

In a since-deleted Instagram post initially shared on Saturday (12 February), West posted a handwritten note claiming Cudi would no longer be collaborating with him on his forthcoming album Donda 2.

“Just so everyone knows Cudi will not be on Donda [2] because he’s friends with you know who,” West wrote.

He then added: “We all speak in Billie language now,” a reference to comments made by singer Billie Eilish that some have perceived to be about Travis Scott and the Astroworld tragedy.

Cudi commented: “Too bad I don’t wanna be on ur album u f***in dinosaur hahaha.”

“You’re whack for flipping the script and posting this lie just for a look on the internet. You ain’t no friend. BYE.”

West has accused Cudi of backstabbing him, posting a picture of West and Cudi with Davidson and Timothée Chalamet from 2019.

However, he drew a red “X” over Davidson’s face, captioning the post: “I JUST WANTED MY FRIEND TO HAVE MY BACK THE KNIFE JUST GOES IN DEEPER.”

Ye also posted a meme pitting himself against Davidson in a parody of the Marvel movie Captain America: Civil War. On one side are West, Drake, Julia Fox, Scott and Future, on the other are Davidson, Kardashian, Cudi, Eilish and Taylor Swift.

Soon after his Super Bowl appearance, Ye launched a new snippet of his collaboration with McDonald’s.