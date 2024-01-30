Kanye West confronts paparazzi at Charlie Wilson’s Walk of Fame ceremony

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kanye West was involved in a heated discussion with a TMZ photographer while attending today’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony honouring legendary R&B singer Charlie Wilson.

Wilson has appeared on several of West’s tracks, including the hit single “Bound 2” from 2013 album Yeezus.

Stars including West and Tyler, the Creator were present on Hollywood Boulevard to witness the unveiling of Wilson’s star.

However, West, who wore an all-black outfit which obscured his face, became involved in an altercation with a paparazzi photographer when asked about his relationship with his wife Bianca Censori.

The incident began when the TMZ contributor approached West while filming on her phone and said: “People want to know if Bianca has her free will. Some people are saying that you’re controlling her.”

West then grabbed the phone from her hand, before delivering a firm reprimand about her line of questioning. “Why do you feel like it’s okay?” asked West. “I’m a human being.”

Charlie Wilson (left) and Kanye West at Wilson’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony on 29 January 2024 (Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images)

“You think you can walk up on me like that?” West continued. “You think because you’re a white woman you can walk up on me like that and ask me some dumbass s*** like that? Ask me about my wife, talking about if she’s got free will?

“Are you crazy? Are you insane? This is America! Have you got free will, or do you work for the devil? You’re working for TMZ. I’m a legend, do you understand that? I’m here to support Charlie Wilson, and you come ask me some dumbass s*** about my wife. That’s my wife!”

West added: “Was that a dumbass, disrespectful question to come ask a grown-ass superhero?”

At the end of his rant, West returned the photographer’s phone.

While West made it clear he felt the question was “disrespectful”, there has been widespread speculation in the media about the dynamic of his marriage to Censori. Earlier this month, The Independent’s Olivia Petter wrote that fans are right to be concerned about his marriage.

“Who really knows what’s going on with West, or with his relationship?” wrote Petter. “What we do know, though, is that he has a history of taking a vested interest in the way his partners dress.

“[Kim] Kardashian has previously spoken about the rapper’s significant influence on her style, while West’s ex, model and writer Julia Fox, made a series of allegations that West tried to control what she wore, claiming that she ‘felt like his little puppet’ in their relationship.”

West has been involved in a string of controversies in recent months. At the end of last year, he apologised to “the Jewish community” for a series of antisemitic remarks he made in 2022.