Fans of Kanye West are right to be concerned about his marriage

In 2024, there are many ways to show off your relationship. You could post selfies from a tropical beach in January, and caption it something ironically casual, like “#Mondays”. You might share screenshots of the first DMs you sent one another to mark your five-year anniversary: “Can’t believe I was so forward! Lol!”

If you’re Kanye West, though, you will share photos of your wife wearing a black corset and two tiny pieces of fabric masquerading as underwear in a bid to promote your upcoming album. Then you will post another of her wearing an even tinier piece of fabric that barely covers her genitals – caption “no pants this year” – with nothing but a fur wrap around her breasts. And hey, why not post a third for good measure?

These strange snaps of Bianca Censori, 28, have gone viral this week, with fans expressing concern about her wellbeing. “Bianca, blink twice if you need help,” has been a common refrain on Instagram, while others have accused West of “dehumanising” his wife and exploiting her body for profit. Many have pointed out the striking resemblance she bears to West’s ex-wife of six years, Kim Kardashian, noticing the similarities between the teeny tiny thong she wears to one designed by Kardashian for her Skims brand. Others have compared the drastically different photos of the Melbourne native from before and after her relationship with West, whom she married in 2022.

The photos come alongside speculation that Censori’s friends have expressed concerns about her relationship with West. Since getting together, the architectural designer and her husband have sparked several headline frenzies over Censori’s barely-there outfits whenever they’re seen together in public. On one occasion, she was seen in a sheer bodysuit holding a pillow over her chest while walking around in Italy. On another, the couple were pictured heading to West’s church service in all-black ensembles, with Censori in a stocking-like outfit that covered every inch of her body, including her face.

Of course, concerns surrounding Censori are compounded by West’s troubling behaviour over recent years. The rapper, also known as Ye, faced major backlash in 2022 after making several crude remarks on Twitter/X as well as sharing antisemitic conspiracy theories and claiming that he’d been “blocked” by the “Jewish media”. This followed an outburst in October 2022, when he wrote on X that he was “going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE … You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda.” Just last month, West issued an apology to “the Jewish community” with a statement written in Hebrew on his Instagram.

Who really knows what’s going on with West, or with his relationship? What we do know, though, is that he has a history of taking a vested interest in the way his partners dress. Kardashian has previously spoken about the rapper’s significant influence on her style, while West’s ex, model and writer Julia Fox, made a series of allegations that West tried to control what she wore, claiming that she “felt like his little puppet” in their relationship.

None of this looks good. With Kardashian and Fox’s previous remarks in mind, it’s hard to look at the latest spate of photos of Censori and not feel worried about what’s really going on behind closed doors.

The likeness to Kardashian is odd enough, particularly amid rumours West is the one behind everything Censori is currently wearing. While all we can do is speculate, it seems this is a celebrity relationship worth keeping a close eye on. Not out of morbid curiosity in the way we tend to with famous couples, but out of sheer concern. Blink twice if you need help, Bianca. Blink twice.