DJ Khaled has urged Kanye West to “KEEP GOING” after watching him in the new Netflix documentary Jeen-Yuhs.

The three-part series, Jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy, explores the controversial artist’s rise to fame, from his work as a producer making beats for other rappers to being one of the biggest names in music.

DJ Khaled, who is old friends with West and who has collaborated with him on tracks such as “Go Hard” and “I Wish You Would”, shared a video on Instagram of himself watching the documentary while getting a manicure.

“Very inspiring @kanyewest documentary. KEEP GOING,” he wrote in the caption, with a praying hands emoji.

Rapper Busta Rhymes commented on the post with four crown emojis.

Fans have been moved by footage in the documentary of a young West wandering around the Roc-A-Fella Records HQ in search of people to play his music to.

In the first part, which was released to the streaming service on Wednesday 16 February, clips show the uphill battle West faced in trying to be taking seriously as an artist in his own right.

West, who recently changed his name to Ye, has been embroiled in controversy over the past few weeks due to the ongoing dispute between him and his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, along with her boyfriend, Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson.

After being criticised by fans on social media and called “scary” by Kardashian, West deleted all of his related posts before creating a new one which read: “I’ve learned that using all caps makes people feel like I’m screaming at them. I’m working on my communication.”

The first part of Jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy is available to stream on Netflix now.