Kanye West was seen hurling his microphone on the ground as he was plagued by sound issues during his “Donda 2 event in Miami.

On Tuesday (22 February), the 44-year-old rapper, who legally changed his name to Ye last year, threw a listening party for the sequel to his 10th album, 2021’s Donda.

After debuting all the new tracks from Donda 2, Ye performed all his original Donda tracks along with a special performance of his new single “City of Gods”, featuring Alicia Keys and Fivio Foreign.

While the “Eazy” rapper was performing his Donda track “Jail 2” alongside Marilyn Manson, there was a noticeable glitch in the mic audio, to which Ye responded by throwing his mic on the ground.

Soon after that moment, fans started creating memes about it on social media.

“The audio team is going to jail tonight #DONDA2 #KanyeWest #ye go ahead and trow that mic again,” one person wrote.

During his performance, Ye was joined by a number of guests, including rapper Jack Harlow, Pusha T, Alicia Keys and Migos.

Accused rapist Manson was present for a rendition of “Jail 2” from Donda, which also features embattled rapper DaBaby.

Manson, real name Brian Warner, has been accused of rape, assault, and physical and psychological abuse by multiple women. He denies all of the allegations against him.

Ye’s fans are also disappointed as the rapper failed to keep his promise of releasing Donda 2 online on 22 February.

