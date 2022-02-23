✕ Close Kanye

As expected, Kanye West’s forthcoming album Donda 2 has failed to materialise on schedule.

The controversial rapper threw a listening party for the sequel to his 10th album, 2021’s Donda, on Tuesday night (22 February) at the LoanDepot Park in Miami.

He was joined by a number of guests, including rapper Jack Harlow, Pusha T, Alicia Keys and Migos.

Accused rapist Marilyn Manson was present for a rendition of “Jail 2” from Donda, which also features embattled rapper DaBaby.

Manson, real name Brian Warner, has been accused of rape, assault, and physical and psychological abuse by multiple women.

On the same day that West threw his album party, a trailer was released for Phoenix Rising, the forthcoming documentary from Manson accuser and Hollywood actor Evan Rachel Wood.

Wood met Manson in 2005 when she was 18 and Manson was 38. The two were engaged in 2010, but called off their relationship a few months later.

The new documentary features Wood’s allegation that Manson “essentially raped” her while they were filming the music video for his 2007 single “Heart-Shaped Glasses”.

In response to the allegation, Manson’s lawyer, Howard King, told The Independent: “Of all the false claims that Evan Rachel Wood has made about Brian Warner, her imaginative retelling of the making of the ‘Heart-Shaped Glasses’ music video 15 years ago is the most brazen and easiest to disprove, because there were multiple witnesses.”

King added: “Brian did not have sex with Evan on that set, and she knows that is the truth.”

Manson has vehemently denied all of the allegations against him.

West fans are “furious” over the delay, particularly those who spent hundreds of dollars on the rapper’s Stem Player, which he claimed would be the only way they could listen to the album.

Stem Player costs $200 (around £150) and is available in the UK and US and a few more countries through a devoted website.

Follow live updates below