Kanye West makes at least two separate references to estranged wife Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend Pete Davidson in his new album Donda 2.

The rapper – now known as Ye – threw a listening party for the sequel to his 10th album Donda at Miami’s Loan Depot Park on Tuesday (22 February).

He was joined by a number of guests, including rapper Jack Harlow, Pusha T, Alicia Keys and Migos.

Accused rapist Marilyn Manson was present for a rendition of “Jail 2” from Donda, which also features embattled rapper DaBaby.

Now, two of West’s songs from the new album – “Security” and “Eazy” – have come under scrutiny for appearing to take digs at Saturday Night Live comedian Davidson.

Davidson began dating Kardashian in October last year and has been at the receiving end of near-constant social media attacks from West.

Seemingly directed at the 28-year-old, the lyrics of “Security” threaten to put Davidson’s “security at risk” because it’s inexcusable to the rapper for anyone to “stand between a man and his kids”.

Kardashian filed for divorce from West earlier in 2021, and the couple share four children – North, Saint, Psalm, and Chicago.

Since Kardashian filed to divorce him, West has made multiple appeals to the beauty mogul to reunite their family – including publicly asking him to “run back” to him at the Free Larry Hoover Benefit in Los Angeles last year.

Right before he played “Security”, West performed to “Eazy” which includes a much more direct threat towards Davidson, 28, who joined Instagram amid this ongoing feud.

The lyrics to “Eazy”, which was released in January this year, read: “‘God saved me from that crash/ Just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s a**.’”

Kardashian reacted to West’s tirade against Davidson by asking him to lay off the SNL star over fears that “someone will hurt Pete”.

The rapper drew significant flak for sharing screenshots of the reality TV star’s messages, following which West apologised for his actions and promised to learn “accountability”.