Kanye West has dropped a new song in which he threatens to “beat Pete Davidson’s a**”.

The Saturday Night Live star is currently dating West’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian, with West last month asking the reality TV star to come back to him during a live performance.

After a clip leaked on social media, West’s new song “Eazy” was released on streaming on Saturday (15 January). The track is a collaboration between West and fellow rapper The Game.

“God saved me from that crash/ Just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s a**,” West – who recently changed his name to Ye – raps on the track.

West was in a near-fatal car crash in 2002 after falling asleep behind the wheel while driving. The rapper had to have his jaw wired shut after the accident.

The Independent has contacted Davidson’s representatives for comment.

West and Kardashian married in 2014, with Kardashian filing for divorce in February 2021 citing “irreconcilable differences”. The former couple have four children together.

In December, West bought a mansion across the street from his ex-wife’s Los Angeles residency.

The rapper is currently dating actor Julia Fox, who this week was forced to deny that her relationship with West was a PR stunt.