Kanye West called out for alleged ‘hypocrisy’ over Donda 2 sample claim
The complaint claims that his ‘Flowers’ track includes unauthorised use of the 1986 hit ‘Move Your Body’
Kanye West is being sued for copyright infringement on his latest album Donda.
According to a complaint filed in the US District Court in New York, West sampled the 1989 hit “Move Your Body” on his song “Flowers” without consent or compensation.
The suit, seen by Billboard, also cites a 2020 interview in which West said he would “work with anyone who treats artists fairly and righteous,” using this quote to call out alleged “hypocrisy”.
“West advocates for artists’ rights with one hand, yet has no shame in taking away rights from another artist with the other,” the complaint says.
The claim, filed by Jefferson’s publisher Ultra International Music Publishing, states that the unlawful use of the track “is willful and deliberate”.
“Defendants know and have been informed that they do not possess a license to utilise the Composition in the Unauthorised Work, and yet continue to willfully infringe in blatant disregard of UIMP’s rights of ownership,” it continues.
The Independent has contacted West’s representatives for comment.
Alongside West, the accused includes Stem Player co-creator Alex Klein, who created the MP3 device on which Donda 2 was released.
The complaint also lists Klein’s company Kano Computing Limited and “Does 1-10” as defendants.
West has had similar accusations made against him in the past, with the most recent claim coming from Pastor Bishop David P Moten in May this year.
The verdict has not yet been given on the claim in which Moten sued the rapper for alleged sampling of his sermon in a Texas Church on Donda’s “Come to Life”.
