Kanye West: Fans frustrated as rapper announces another Donda listening party

Fans have reacted with frustration to the news that Kanye West is holding a further listening party for Donda while the new album remains unreleased.

Following two previous listening party events at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta this summer, West today (Wednesday 19th August) announced that a third would take place in his hometown of Chicago. The event is set to take place at Soldier Field on 26 August; tickets for the event go on sale on 20 August.

The news comes after multiple delays to the album’s release. Donda has repeatedly been delayed, revisited then scrapped again, with West making changes to tracks hours before each scheduled release date.

The follow-up to his 2019 album Jesus is King was delayed last year and rescheduled for July, only to be delayed again after West held his first listening party for 40,000 fans in Atlanta.

A new release date was announced as 6 August, but again the album failed to materialise on that date.

One fan reacted to the news on Twitter writing “Why is Kanye having another listening party?” Another said “Kayne really think we gonna be in a third listening party?”

A third fan tweeted: “F*** Kanye and this Album at this point...mans going in a listening party tour”, while another added: “Kanye please we do not need another listening party for Donda we are TIRED.”

You can see some more of the reactions below.

Meanwhile, Mike Dean recently denied rumours that he has quit West’s latest album, Donda.

The record producer, who has worked on previous West albums – including Graduation and My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy – along with records by Beyonce, Jay-Z, Travis Scott, Madonna and Frank Ocean, had reportedly had enough of the “toxic” working environment surrounding the project.

Fans noticed that Dean apparently tweeted “f*** it” and that he was “glad to be back at the house”, suggesting he has returned to his home in LA and is no longer in Atlanta with West.

Dean reportedly also tweeted: “I left Monday. Secretly. Had to get away.”

While some tweets have been deleted, Dean also replied to a fan who asked him to “then go help Kanye”, tweeting: “Helping myself. Thx.”

However, Dean later addressed the rumours and tweeted: “I haven’t quit anything. The album continues. Lol. People read too much into tweets. Lol.”