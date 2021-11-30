Kanye West deletes every post on Instagram

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, has wiped every single post from his Instagram page.

On Monday (29 November), the rapper’s account, which has 9.5 million followers, was left completely blank but remains live.

This is not the first time Ye has had a refresh on social media. He first joined Instagram in 2016, and since then has deleted his account numerous times.

He returned to the platform in July of this year ahead of the release of his latest album, Donda.

It is not known why Ye has deleted his posts, but the move comes just days after he shared a Thanksgiving prayer last week, stating that he wants to reunite with his estranged wife Kim Kardashian.

“All I think about every day is how I get my family back together and how I heal the pain that I’ve caused,” Ye said in the video. “I take accountability for my actions. New word alert: misactions. The one thing that all my successes and failures have in common is me.”

He added: “I went into a manic episode in 2016 and I was placed under heavy medication. Since then, I went on and off the medication which left me susceptible to other episodes, which my wife and family and fans have had to endure.”

The following day, he shared a TMZ headline, reading: “Kanye West Says God Will Bring Kim and Him Back Together, Inspire Millions.” He also tagged her in the post.

Kardashian filed for divorce from the rapper in February this year. The reality TV star is reportedly dating Saturday Night Live comic Pete Davidson, after they appeared on the sketch comedy show together last month.

Earlier this week, a Dutch tourist claimed to have accidentally happened upon the rumoured couple having breakfast in LA.