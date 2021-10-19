Kanye West wears creepy mask to meeting with Michael Cohen

Kanye West has met Donald Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, whilst wearing a bizarre prosthetic mask.

Cohen, who was released from prison last May after just over a year of incarceration following his conviction for fraud, told Page Six: “The purpose [of the mask] was so that people would not recognise him.”

The disbarred lawyer added: “He was mobbed by people … who wanted photos, and to say hello. So he put on this mask to give him some anonymity, which interestingly enough, did not really work.”

West and Cohen met for coffee in New York along with PR executive Ronn Torossian and judo star Or Sassoon.

The publication also claim that New York mayoral candidate, Eric Adams, was supposed to be at the meeting but was delayed.

Torossian also told Page Six: “Kanye was very calm and relaxed with no security. He was wearing the mask most of the time and said he was wearing it so he could walk around freely.”

He also revealed the purpose of the meeting: “There was no security, he was just wandering the streets with the mask. He was a pleasant guy. He and Michael Cohen were talking about real estate.”

West first started wearing masks during the rollout of his most recent album, Donda, which received polarising reviews and was criticised for featuring Marilyn Manson, who has been accused of rape.

West has also formally changed his name to Ye.