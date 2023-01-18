Kanye West’s lawyers trying to locate rapper

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kanye West’s lawyers have requested “alternative means” to notify the rapper that they will no longer represent him.

Lawyers of Greenberg Traurig LLC say they have been unable to personally serve West – who legally goes by Ye – with a Withdrawal Order.

According to legal documents seen by The Independent, the legal firm filed for a third deadline extension on 13 January, providing alternative means to serve West the Withdrawal Order by way of publishing its contents in “two Los Angeles newspapers” and mailing it to two other possible addresses belonging to West.

“Given Ye’s public status, publication of the Withdrawal Order will likely garner significant media attention, resulting in broader publication and provide an even greater likelihood of apprising Ye of the Order,” the documents read.

“The Second Circuit has noted that service by publication is particularly appropriate when, as here, there are indications that a defendant has engaged in ‘deliberate avoidance and obstruction’ to prevent service.”

The latest request to extend service until 9 February, comes after prior “attempts were not fruitful”, the firm wrote.

“GT has expended significant efforts to personally serve Ye with the Withdrawal Order but has been unable to effectuate service,” it added.

Kanye West (Getty Images for Ralph Lauren)

It goes on to claim that “GT has tried to arrange for personal service by dispatching process servers to his last known location and using all available means to contact Ye and his representatives since November but has not been successful”.

They say that West “has apparently deactivated the phone number previously used to contact him”.

This recent legal action comes amid a string of controversies involving West. Last month, West made shocking antisemitic comments, including stating on Alex Jones’s Infowars web show: “I like Hitler.”

In early January, West was seen in public for the first time since he was “labelled” missing in December by his former senior financial advisor, Thomas St John, who has also been unable to reach West in order to serve him legal papers.