Kanye West has shared an emotional new music video for Donda track “24”.

The video appears to pick up directly where West’s recent Atlanta listening party event left off, where West was seen ascending to the skies from the Mercedes-Benz Stadium where the listening event was being held.

The video, which has been directed by Nick Night, sees Kanye floating above the stadium and into clouds against the backdrop of footage and images of his late mother.

At one point, West can be seen ascending to what appears to be heaven to meet his mother.

You can watch it here:

Earlier this week, Todd Rundgren claimed West rushed the release of Donda to outrun Drake but ended up with an incoherent, protracted album instead.

Speaking to Ultimate Classic Rock, the 73-year-old multi-instrumentalist and producer condemned the amount of “junk” on the record, which he said was due to West being “too afraid Drake would one-up him”.

As a consequence, Rundgren said West ended up releasing “what is obviously really raw, unprocessed stuff”.

Drake’s Certified Lover Boy was released the weekend after Donda, but out-streamed West’s 26-track album in the United States in just three days, according to data released by Rolling Stone.

Rundgren, who isn’t listed among the long list of collaborators that West worked with on Donda, branded West a “dilettante” and “a shoe designer”.

He also criticised West’s over-the-top listening parties ahead of the album launch, along with his habit of inviting multiple artists to collaborate then not including them on the final project.

He said, “Nobody would regularly make records like that unless they had stupid money to throw around. Nobody rents a stadium to make a record in. Nobody flies in the entire world of hip-hop just to croak one syllable, just so you can say that everybody was on it.”

Read our review of Donda here and our review of Drake’s Certified Lover Boy here.