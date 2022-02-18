Kanye West has responded to a resurfaced video of Pete Davidson speaking about the rapper’s “mental illness”.

On Wednesday (16 February), a 2018 Saturday Night Live clip went viral in which Davidson says that West’s “mental illness” is “no excuse [for him] to be a jacka**.”

Elsewhere in the clip, Davidson discusses the musician’s support of Donald Trump.

Over the last week, West – who legally changed his name to Ye last year – has shared a series of derogatory posts about Davidson, who is currently dating his estranged wife Kim Kardashian.

The 44-year-old has since responded to the viral 2018 clip of Davidson in an Instagram post that has since been deleted.

“HI SKETE [West’s nickname for Davidson] YOU GOT ANYMORE MENTAL HEALTH JOKES FOR ME?” wrote West alongside a screenshot of the comedian wearing a red hat reading: “Make Kanye 2006 again.”

He continued: “This boy thought he could get away with performing this sketch for the team that wrote this for him. This is not harassment. This is payback.”

In a separate post, which has also since been deleted, the Grammy award-winner wrote: “Someone always telling you you’re crazy can drive someone crazy. That’s the gaslighting. That’s the harassment. The liberals have been trying to discredit me for 20 years”.

The “Praise God” rapper said that the media have tried to “bully, harass, control, discredit, minimise and patronise” him.

Earlier this week, Jameela Jamil told people to stop “meme-ing” West.

Writing on Instagram, Jamil implored her followers to stop “enjoying and encouraging” the public behaviour from West, who was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2018.

“We are watching a mentally ill man coaxed over the edge by our engagement/media attention,” wrote the Good Place star.

On Wednesday (15 February), West told followers that he “takes accountability” for his actions towards Kardashian.

The Donda artist deleted a number of recent Instagram posts and shared a message, which read: “I know sharing screen shots was jarring and came off as harassing Kim. I take accountability. I’m still learning in real time.”

Kardashian filed for divorce from West last year after marrying in 2014. Last December, she also filed a court petition to declare herself single.