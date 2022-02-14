Kanye West wants his fans to know that his account “is not hacked”.

On Sunday (13 February), the 44-year-old rapper, who legally changed his name to Ye, posted an image of himself carrying a yellow notepad with a written message saying: “My account is not hacked.”

He added “2.13.22” to reflect today’s date.

“My account is not hacked I will be at Sunday Service at noon and will me taking North and Saint to the Superbowl shortly after (sic),” Ye wrote in capital letters.

The post comes after concerns that the rapper’s account had possibly being compromised, after he made repeated remarks against ex-wife Kim Kardashian and her boyfriend, Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson.

Ye also tagged stand-up comedian Michael Che, Davidson’s SNL colleague, in his post.

The rapper said he would double his salary so Che doesn’t have to work with Davidson again.

“I’ll double whatever they paying you just so you don’t have to look at that pawn ever again big love,” Ye wrote.

Che was quick to respond back.

He wrote in a new post on his profile: “Sorry Ye, but I would never betray my friends.”

Ye’s public behaviour towards Kardashian has alternated between accusing her of trying to “kidnap” their daughter Chicago by allegedly not sharing the address for her birthday party and continuing to suggest he wants to reconcile.

In the past week, Ye also feuded with rapper Kid Cudi for being friends with Davidson.

In a since-deleted Instagram post initially shared on Saturday (12 February), West posted a handwritten note claiming that Cudi would no longer be collaborating with him on his forthcoming album Donda 2.

West has since accused Cudi of backstabbing him, posting a picture of West and Cudi with Davidson and Timothée Chalamet from 2019. He, however, drew a red “X” over Davidson’s face, captioning the post: “I JUST WANTED MY FRIEND TO HAVE MY BACK THE KNIFE JUST GOES IN DEEPER.”

Ye also posted a meme pitting himself against Davidson in a parody of Marvel movie Captain America: Civil War.

On one side are West, Drake, Julia Fox, Travis Scott and Future, and on the other are Davidson, Kardashian, Cudi, Billie Eilish and Taylor Swift.