Kanye West under investigation for allegedly punching fan
Law enforcement officials said West was involved in an argument in LA
Kanye West allegedly punches fan who asked for his autograph
Kanye West is under investigation by the LAPD for allegedly punching a fan.
The LAPD confirmed to The Independent that West is a named subject in the investigation but said they were unable to share further information at this time.
The alleged battery took place on Thursday morning (13 January) at around 3am, according to TMZ.
Law enforcement has said that West was involved in an argument in downtown Los Angeles, the outlet reported.
The altercation is said to have taken place near the Soho Warehouse. West reportedly pushed and subsequently punched a male fan, prompting an investigation into misdemeanour battery, which carries a maximum sentence of six months in prison.
Fox 11, which first reported the incident, reported that West, also known as Ye, punched the fan to the ground.
In a video obtained by TMZ, West can be heard saying: “Did y’all say that or not? Did y’all say that or not?
“Because that’s what happened right f***ing now.”
The outlet stated that the video was filmed between Wednesday night and Thursday morning.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies