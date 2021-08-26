Kanye West’s third Donda event in Chicago’s Soldier Field stadium will provide on-site vaccinations for those who haven’t been vaccinated yet.

A spokesperson from the stadium told TMZ that they will offer more than 1,500 doses for all the interested attendees attending the listening party today (26 August).

The available doses will be split between two-shot FDA-approved Pfizer vaccines, and a one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Officials from the Chicago Department of Health will be on-site to help set up an appointment for the second dose of Pfizer for those who need it.

West isn’t behind the initiative. Instead, organisers at the Soldier Field stadium are the ones running the plan.

Vaccines were also available at the “Follow God” rapper’s last listening party in Atlanta, but only four out of 40,000 attendees got the dose.

West’s manager has confirmed that his forthcoming album Donda will be released following the rapper’s listening event this week.

Fans were frustrated to learn that the rapper is holding a third listening party for his tenth studio album while the record remains unreleased.

According to reports, West is building a structure that resembles the house he grew up in inside Chicago’s Soldier Field stadium for the third listening event.