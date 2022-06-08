Kanye West collaborator says the rapper is ‘taking a year off’ music while ‘battling his own s***’

Ye is currently engaged in a custody battle for his children with ex-wife Kim Kardashian

Tom Murray
Wednesday 08 June 2022 14:50
Kim Kardashian speaks about finding personal style after Kanye West divorce

US singer Vory said that Ye (the artist formerly known as Kanye West) is taking a hiatus from music while “battling with his own s***”.

Vory contributed vocals to three songs on Ye’s 2021 album Donda. “The person who made me realize my twisted thoughts weren’t so twisted was Ye, because we think alike,” he said.

Vory explained that he and Ye have been talking through his personal assistant “because [Ye] hasn’t been wanting to talk to anybody”.

He told Complex: “He’s taking a year off, and he was like, ‘Damn, you think Vory is going to be mad at me if I don’t go to his release party?’ And I was like, ‘Nah, you’re straight, bro.’ He’s battling his own s***.”

Ye is currently engaged in a custody battle over his four children with ex-wife Kim Kardashian. Ye has claimed that he is not “allowed” to see his children.

Kardashian was declared legally single in March, over a year after filing for divorce from West. The couple were married for nearly seven years.

Ye

(Getty Images)

Ye has attracted widespread criticism for his behaviour toward his estranged wife and US comedian Pete Davidson, who she is currently dating.

West has lashed out at Davidson in several social media posts and, in the music video for his song “Eazy”, he buries a cartoon version of the comedian alive.

