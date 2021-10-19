Kanye West, who legally changed his name to Ye, has been photographed at New York’s John F Kennedy airport wearing a prosthetic mask of what seemed to be a Caucasian woman.

The 44-year-old rapper was seen on Monday (18 October) where he was wearing an all-black Balenciaga outfit made up of a leather jacket, jeans, and a pair of calf-high boots.

Prior to wearing the prosthetic mask, Ye was seen wearing a normal cloth mask, along with a pair of headphones, in pictures obtained by Page Six.

This is not the first time that West has donned elaborate masks while appearing in public.

The artist, whose latest album Donda was released earlier this year, was spotted in Berlin, and then in Venice, where he gave a short performance at a wedding.

In Berlin, Ye was pictured wearing a pale mask that obscured his entire face.

At the private wedding event, he wore a dark grey face mask, along with an oversized jacket and Balenciaga Crocs boots.

Fans reacted in amusement to the stunt, with many people calling Ye’s looks “creepy”.

“Horror movie inspiration. Like, some Michael Myers type s***,” one person wrote.

“There’s too much to unpack here. But I’m glad he’s wearing a mask,” added writer Richard NewNightmare in reference to Covid-19 safety precautions.

Some people also claimed that Ye’s look was “racist.”

Earlier this year, the “Jail” rapper wore a number of different face-obscuring disguises while recording and promoting Donda.