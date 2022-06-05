Kate Bush has made a rare public statement to share her love of Stranger Things after it introduced her song “Running Up That Hill” to new fans.

Bush’s song plays in the first episode of season 4 of the Netflix series, when Max (Sadie Sink) is listening to it on her Walkman.

It resparked public interest in Bush’s song and wider catalogue, marking the first time many of the show’s young fans had heard it.

On Friday (3 June), it was revealed that “Running Up That Hill” had re-entered the Top 10 in the UK Singles Chart, sitting at No 8. When the track was first released in 1985 it peaked at No 3.

In a post shared on her website, Bush – who is famously private – thanked fans for their support.

“You might’ve heard that the first part of the fantastic, gripping new series of Stranger Things has recently been released on Netflix,” Bush wrote.

“It features the song, ‘Running Up That Hill’ which is being given a whole new lease of life by the young fans who love the show - I love it too! Because of this, ‘Running Up That Hill’ is charting around the world and has entered the UK chart at No. 8. It’s all really exciting!”

She continued: “Thanks very much to everyone who has supported the song. I wait with bated breath for the rest of the series in July. Best wishes, Kate.”

The first seven episode of Stranger Things season 4 were released on Netflix last month.

The final two episodes, the latter of which is more than two hours long, will drop on 1 July.

Earlier this week, the show’s writers were forced to admit that a “heartbreaking” Easter egg about Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) was not intentional.

Stranger Things is on Netflix now, with the remaining season four episodes arriving on Friday 1 July.