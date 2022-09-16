Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rita Ora has covered Kate Bush‘s classic song “Running Up That Hill”, but not everyone’s a fan.

While performing at the Rock In Rio MultiShow festival in Brazil, the 31-year-old covered Bush’s much-loved 1985 single.

In a clip shared to Twitter by BCharts, the singer can be heard singing the chorus.

However, upon a quick glance at the comments, it’s fair to say that fans of the original are not impressed.

“That’s dreadful. Just because lots of notes exist, it doesn’t mean you need to try and include them all in every song. You certainly don’t need to try it if you’re as bad as this,” one critic said.

“I hate that style where they wobble about as if trying to find the right note. It’s like listening to someone trying to tune a radio,” said another.

“What a ghastly noise,” added a third briefly.

Many more were quick to make witty jokes about the clip: “A deal with Go-oy-ay-od…” wrote one, emulating Ora’s elongated delivery of the one-syllable word.

“It was in tune if you take the average pitch of all the notes,” said another commenter.

One Twitter user even compared it to Fergie’s infamous performance of the US National Anthem at the NBA All-Star Game.

“It’s giving me Fergie, National Anthem,” they wrote using a giphy to accompany it.

“Running Up That Hill” was named the UK’s “song of the summer” this year, after it experienced a huge resurgance in popularity when it was used in a pivotal Stranger Things scene.