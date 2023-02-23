Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Kate Hudson has said that “daddy issues” prevented her from pursuing a career in music when she was younger.

The Glass Onion star announced that she would be releasing a debut album back in December, after a career in acting.

While appearing on the Table for Two podcast with Bruce Bozzi on Tuesday (21 February), Hudson revealed that it was her relationship with her father Bill Hudson at the time that had stopped her from releasing music.

Bill was a member of The Hudson Brothers band, a band he formed with his two brothers and gained popularity in the 1970s.

“Earlier on in my career, I thought I would definitely do music, but then Almost Famous happened,” Hudson said, referring to the film that she starred in when she was just 18.

“But later on I kind of rejected [music] because I was like, ‘You know what?’ – As you do when you’re dealing with daddy issues – ‘I don’t want to connect to that part because that’s my dad. That’s all dad.”

She continued: “If I put that out in the world and people didn’t like it, it would destroy me.”

Hudson’s father married her mother Goldie Hawn in 1976. They had Kate’s brother Oliver that same year, then Kate in 1979.

The pair divorced in 1980 and Hudson was raised by her mother’s partner, actor Kurt Russell. Despite her once estranged relationship with her real father, Hudson said that their issues are now resolved.

Kate Hudson (Getty Images for The Met Museum/)

Hudson described Russell as “an incredible father” before referring to Hudson: “I love my real father too. I’ve been able to heal that.”

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

The actor revealed her plans to release a new album last year. Speaking on TheTonight Show in December, Hudson said that she’d been inspired to record music during the pandemic.

She explained that she has been singing since she was a teenager, but had never dared to officially “share” anything, until now.

"You know, I had this thing [during] Covid... Every time you’re doing interviews, people are like, ‘Do you have any regrets?’” she said.

“I go, ‘I’m early forties... not yet.’ But during Covid, I was like, ‘You know, what am I doing?’ I just thought that would be one of my great regrets,” explained Hudson, revealing her thought process behind the decision to pursue music.