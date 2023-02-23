Niall Horan says he talks to One Direction ‘constantly’

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Niall Horan has said that he talks to his former band One Direction “constantly”.

The 29-year-old singer was appearing as a guest on the The Kelly Clarkson Show when the singer was asked about his time with the band on The X Factor.

Horan and Clarkson are both judges on singing contest show The Voice, and both have experienced breaking into their careers through a singing contest on television.

Discussing their retrospective experiences, Clarkson asked Horan if it was useful to have the support of bandmates around him during his time on the show.

“We were so lucky,” replied Horan. “You would see all the other artists melting all the time over everything. And we were just 16, 17, 18, 19 – whatever we were. It was so fun.”

“Course, we speak constantly, so it’s a good little thing to have,” he added, referring to the band’s relationship now.

Clarkson also admitted that the pair had experienced an awkward moment on The Voice when Clarkson had assumed that One Direction had won The X Factor.

The band actually came in third place, but Clarkson pointed out that it didn’t matter. “I thought you won, because you did – at life!” she said.

Horan said that his experience on The X Factor had been a lot of “fun”, adding: “I’d do it again - that’s why I’m doing The Voice,” he joked.

Last week, the Irish singer announced the news of his forthcoming third solo album, The Show.

The former One Direction singer shared the news of his new project on social media on 15 February, saying that the new album would arrive in June this year.

Alongside the announcement, Horan mailed out candles to his fans, with some spotting a resemblence to a photo once used in one of Harry Styles’ music video set ups, reports The Rolling Stone.

This has since prompted speculation that this is possible clues of a collaboration among fans, but there has been no other indication of any reuniting.

“This album is a piece of work I’m so proud of and now it’s time to pass it over to you to go and make it your own,” wrote Horan on Instagram under a photo of him looking out of a window with the album’s title on it.

“Thank you so much for being there for me all this time and I can’t wait to share the next couple of years of this new era with you,” he said.

“I’ve missed you all so much. It’s good to be back. Welcome to The Show,” he added.

Horan’s new single, “Heaven” arrived on Friday (17 February).