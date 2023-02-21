Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A lead Sex Education star has shared an update about their future in the series

The Netflix show has become a fan favourite since it began in 2019.

However, the show is drastically changing over the course of the forthcoming season, which will be released later this year.

Emma Mackey has been open about the fact she has less of a main role in season four – and now been revealed that the fourth season will be her last.

Weeks after new Doctor Who star Ncuti Gatwa, who plays Eric, revealed he would not be in season five, Mackey has revealed she won’t be, either.

Fresh from her Bafta win in the EE Rising Star category on Sunday (19 February), Mackey was asked whether she would be in season five.

“Season five? I’ve just finished the fourth one last week,” she told RadioTimes.

She then added: “No, I don’t think I’ll be in season 5. I’ve said goodbye to Maeve.”

Many supporting characters who appeared in the first three seasons will not be a part of the new series.

A fifth season is yet to be officially announced, but it seems, if it moves ahead, it will focus on Otis (Asa Butterfield) and his therapist mum, Jean (Gillian Anderson).

Emma Mackey won the EE Rising Star Bafta (Getty Images)

Season four will be released later this year.

Mackey will next be seen in Greta Gerwig’s Barbie film alongside Margot Robbie.

Find the full list of winners at the 2023 Baftas here.