Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A Sex Education star has been left feeling sad by the departure of a main cast member.

Netflix’s hit comedy-drama recently completed filming its fourth season.

Things will look a little different than usual as some of the main characters, including Otis (Asa Butterfield) and Eric (Ncuti Gatwa), will be moving to a new college.

This means that many supporting characters will not be a part of the new series. However, at the end of season four, one of the main characters will also be leaving the show.

Gatwa, alongside a photo of his character’s name, wrote on Instagram earlier this week: “Last day. Last time. Bye bubs, thank you for all the lessons and for all the strength.”

His departure is perhaps less surprising considering he was announced as the new lead star of Doctor Who in 2021. Following Russell T Davies’ anniversary episodes, in which David Tennant and Catherine Tate will return, Gatwa will lead a new series.

Gatwa will also appear in Greta Gerwig’s Barbie film alongside Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

But Sex Education without Eric will not be the same show – and his co-star Aimee Lou Wood, who plays Amy, agrees.

“My heart hurts badly,” she wrote in response to Gatwa’s Instagram post.

Doreene Blackstock, who plays Eric’s mum in the show, replied: “Playing Your Mother, watching you grow over the years, going from strength to strength King, has been delightful and a privilege. We’ve shared many a laugh and Eric Effiong tears. It’s been a JOY.”

Ncuti Gatwa makes sad ‘Sex Education’ announcement on Instagram (Instagram)

The fourth season has not been confirmed to be the final outing, with many believing a yet-to-be confirmed fifth run will mark the show’s end.

Emma Mackey will be reprising the role of Maeve in the new series, which will also bring back Gillian Anderson as Otis’s therapist mum, Jean.

But Tanya Reynolds (Lily) and Patricia Allison (Ola) won’t be present.

Simone Ashley (Olivia) and Rakhee Thakrar, who played the teacher Emily Sands, also won’t be in the new season.

Sex Education is available to stream on Netflix now.

This article has been corrected. It originally said Anderson played Eric’s mum.