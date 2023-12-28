Katy Perry set to release ‘most personal’ album in 2024

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Katy Perry is expected to release her first album in four years in 2024, with a source saying the new record will feature the “most personal” music of her career.

The pop star’s last new release was her sixth album Smile in 2020, which reached the top five in Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the United Kingdom and the United States.

The long-awaited follow-up could arrive in the new year after a source told The Sun newspaper’s Bizarre column (per Music News ) : “Katy has been working on her most personal album ever for much of the past two years.

“She has been doing it on her own terms and it is quite different from anything she has released before.”

Perry is also expected to tour in support of the record, something she hasn’t done since the Witness tour from 2017-2018. For the last two years, she has been performing her Play residency at the Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.

The source added: “But after so long spent on the West Coast of the US, she feels ready to tour again. The demand is there because she has so many hits, so taking her show on the road is bound to be a big draw.

“The hope is that she can head out towards the end of 2024, but it is still being worked out.”

Katy Perry pictured in Los Angeles in 2023 (Getty Images)

Earlier this year, Perry and Orlando Bloom’s daughter Daisy Dove made her first public appearance at her mother’s final Las Vegas show.

The three-year-old appeared on the big screen during the concert in November. In one fan video posted to X - formerly known as Twitter - the 39-year-old pop star gave her daughter a special shoutout before performing her 2008 single, “Hot n Cold”.

“Daisy! I love you so much,” Perry said, as the camera cut to her toddler standing in the audience. The three-year-old was seen wearing a red and white polka dot dress with a white collar and long sleeves, as she sported pink headphones over her blonde hair. “You’re my best friend, I’m so glad you’re here,” the singer told Daisy, who waved and smiled at her mother on stage.

“I’m gonna sing this next song. I think you know it, okay?” Perry continued, directly addressing her daughter. “It was in 2008 and mommy was a little bit wild back then.”

Daisy wasn’t the only major public appearance at the finale concert for Perry’s Las Vegas residency, which began its run at the Resorts World Theatre in 2021. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were also among the many faces at Perry’s Play concert.