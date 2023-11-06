Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom’s daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom, stole the show at her mother’s Las Vegas residency finale over the weekend.

The couple’s three-year-old daughter made her first public appearance at the closing of Perry’s “Play” residency on Saturday 4 November, when she appeared on the big screen during the concert. In one fan video posted to X - formerly known as Twitter - the 39-year-old pop star gave her daughter a special shoutout before performing her 2008 single, “Hot n Cold”.

“Daisy! I love you so much,” Perry said, as the camera cut to her toddler standing in the audience. The three-year-old was seen wearing a red and white polka dot dress with a white collar and long sleeves, as she sported pink headphones over her blonde hair. “You’re my best friend, I’m so glad you’re here,” the singer told Daisy, who waved and smiled at her mother on stage.

“I’m gonna sing this next song. I think you know it, okay?” Perry continued, directly addressing her daughter. “It was in 2008 and Mommy was a little bit wild back then.”

Meanwhile, another viral video posted to TikTok captured Daisy and Bloom standing in the front row as they watched Perry perform. The Lord of the Rings actor held up his daughter so that she could catch a better glimpse at the stage. The three-year-old then waved her hands in excitement, while her dad grinned and nodded enthusiastically at Daisy.

Fans took to the comments section to praise the sweet family moment, as one TikTok user wrote: “This is beyond adorable.”

“I love this for them,” said someone else, while another user commented: “This is so cute!!”

Perry and Bloom, who have been engaged since February 2019, announced the birth of their daughter Daisy Dove Bloom on 26 August 2020. Since then, the “Roar” singer has spoken candidly about motherhood, and has often praised Bloom’s parenting skills.

During an Instagram Live in January 2021, Perry shared details about being a new mother and expressed gratitude for her partner. “I have an incredible partner who supports me and lifts me up and he’s a great guy,” she said.

The “California Gurls” singer admitted that welcoming Daisy has “changed my life”, although she has far less time now than she did before becoming a mother. “[Daisy] has changed my life and still continues to change my life,” she told fans. “I created space for her and therefore didn’t have the extra time that I have had in the past 35 years, and so I had to create space and I’m glad I did.”

Perry continued: “I think you realise that when you become a mother you just have to focus on being a mom and it’s not because you don’t love other people – you just want to be a great mom and a lot of stuff falls away when you become a mom.

“It is the best job in the world and I highly recommend it, when you’re ready.”

The “Teenage Dream” singer and the Pirates of the Caribbean star first met at a Golden Globes after-party in January 2016 and made their relationship Instagram official in May that year. According to People, Bloom had introduced Perry to his son Flynn before taking their relationship public.

The 46-year-old British actor was previously married to model Miranda Kerr from 2010 to 2013. They welcomed their now-12-year-old son in January 2011. Meanwhile, Perry was married to comedian Russell Brand from 2010 to 2011.

Daisy wasn’t the only major public appearance at the finale concert for Perry’s Las Vegas residency, which began its run at the Resorts World Theatre in 2021. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were also among the many faces at Perry’s “Play” concert on Saturday.