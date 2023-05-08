Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Katy Perry was amongst the many celebrity guests who attended the coronation of King Charles III on Saturday 6 May. The 38-year-old American singer turned heads at Westminster Abbey, with her oversized lilac fascinator and the viral moment she struggled to find her seat inside the Abbey.

The American Idol judge will be performing at the coronation concert on Sunday evening, along with fellow judge Lionel Richie, Take That, and Italian opera singer Andrea Bocelli. Crowds began arriving at Windsor Castle hours before the star-studded concert, which starts at 8pm GMT (3pm EST).

The concert will take place on the East Lawn of the castle’s grounds, the first time such a large-scale event has been staged on the property.

While Katy Perry arrived in style at King Charles and Queen Camilla’s coronation, her longtime love Orlando Bloom was sadly absent from the historic event. Although she attended the service solo, the proud parents of two often give fans a glimpse into their relationship.

From their shared love of In-N-Out burgers, to their brief split, to welcoming their first child together, here’s a timeline of Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom’s relationship.

The “Roar” singer and the Lord of the Rings star first met at a Golden Globes afterparty in January 2016. In fact, it was Perry’s passion for In-N-Out that led her to Bloom. During a 2019 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the singer recalled her initial introduction to the Pirates of the Caribbean star.

“Actually, In-N-Out plays a big role in my life,” Perry told Kimmel at the time. “We bonded over an In-N-Out burger about three years [ago] at the Golden Globes. He stole one off of my table. I was sitting with Denzel Washington and he took it and I was like, ‘Wait, who—oh, you’re so hot! Fine, take it.’

“And then I saw him at a party, and I was like, ‘How are those onions resting on your molars?’” she said. “He’s like, ‘I like you.’”

The two began dating shortly after. In May 2016, Perry and Bloom announced their romance to the world when they made their relationship Instagram official. The “Firework” singer shared a photo of herself and Bloom sprawled on the steps of the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc after attending the Cannes Film Festival. “We cannes’t,” Perry wrote in the caption.

According to People, Bloom had introduced Perry to his son Flynn before taking their relationship public. The 46-year-old British actor was previously married to model Miranda Kerr from 2010 to 2013, and welcomed their now-12-year-old son in January 2011. Meanwhile, Perry was married to comedian Russell Brand from 2010 to 2011.

The two made headlines in August 2016 when Bloom was infamously pictured on a paddleboard in the nude while on vacation with Perry in Italy. “It was extremely surprising,” he later told Elle UK about the photos. “I wouldn’t have put myself in that position if I’d thought it would happen.”

Later that year, Perry and Bloom went all out for Halloween when they donned a matching couples costume as Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton. Perry also invited her then-boyfriend to celebrate both Thanksgiving and Christmas with her family.

However, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom briefly split in March 2017 after nearly one year of dating. “Orlando and Katy are taking respectful, loving space at this time,” a source told Us Weekly at the time.

It appeared their breakup was amicable, after the actor said in an interview for Elle UK’s April 2017 issue: “We’re friends, it’s good. We’re all grown up. She happens to be someone who is very visible, but I don’t think anybody cares about what I’m up to. Nor should they. It’s between us. It’s better to set an example for kids and show that [breakups] don’t have to be about hate.”

As for Perry, she called for an end to the speculation about their breakup. “HOW BOUT A NEW WAY OF THINKING FOR 2017!?” she tweeted. “U can still b friends & love ur former partners! No one’s a victim or a villain, get a life y’all!”

The two sparked reconciliation rumours less than one year later, after they were spotted on several romantic getaways to the Maldives, Prague, and Tokyo. Perry and Bloom even met with the Pope at the Vatican.

Perry seemingly confirmed she and Bloom were back together during the April 2018 finale of American Idol, when the American Idol judge subtly revealed that she was no longer single. That November, they made their red carpet debut at the Gala for the Global Ocean in Monaco, after dating on-and-off for more than two years.

In February 2019, Bloom proposed to Perry on Valentine’s Day. The “Dark Horse” singer took to Instagram to share a photo of the stunning flower-shaped diamond ring. “full bloom,” she captioned the post, which featured a close-up photo of the newly-engaged couple.

While appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in 2019, Perry described how her fiancé popped the question. “We went to dinner and I thought we were going to go see some art after dinner, but we pulled up to a helicopter,” the singer said.

But in the helicopter, Bloom’s plan for the proposal didn’t go fully according to plan. “We had champagne in the helicopter and the box was in his pocket, and he had written down everything he wanted to say in a note to divert,” Perry explained. "He was going to pull [the ring box] out while I was reading it."

As Bloom attempted to pull the ring box out without Perry noticing, he ended up ripping his coat pocket and knocking a champagne bottle with his elbow. Nonetheless, the couple were engaged during their helicopter ride. “It was really sweet,” Perry added.

Nearly one year after announcing their engagement, the pair revealed that they were expecting their first child together when she released the music video for her single, “Never Worn White”, in which she was shown cradling a baby bump. Perry later confirmed the couple were expecting a baby girl when she shared an Instagram post of Bloom smiling at the camera, his face covered in what appeared to be pink-coloured cream.

“It’s a girl,” she captioned the post, along with two pink heart emojis.

On 27 August 2020, Perry and Bloom announced the birth of their daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom. The announcement was made on behalf of the couple by Unicef, the United Nations Children’s Fund, for which Perry and Bloom are Goodwill Ambassadors. The organisation shared a black-and-white photograph of the couple holding hands with their newborn daughter. “We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,” the post read.

Bloom’s ex-wife, Miranda Kerr, even congratulated the couple on their new bundle of joy. “I’m so happy for you guys,” she commented under Bloom’s Instagram post of his newborn daughter. “Can’t wait to meet her.”

Since welcoming her daughter Daisy Dove in 2020, Katy Perry has often spoken about motherhood, as well as praising Bloom’s parenting skills. During an Instagram Live in January 2021, Perry shared details about being a new mother and expressed gratitude for her partner. "I have an incredible partner who supports me and lifts me up and he’s a great guy,” she said.

The “California Gurls” singer also admitted that she has far less time now than she did before becoming a mother. “[Daisy] has changed my life and still continues to change my life,” she explained. “I created space for her and therefore didn’t have the extra time that I have had in the past 35 years, and so I had to create space and I’m glad I did.

"I think you realise that when you become a mother you just have to focus on being a mom and it’s not because you don’t love other people – you just want to be a great mom and a lot of stuff falls away when you become a mom.

"It is the best job in the world and I highly recommend it, when you’re ready."