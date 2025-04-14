Katy Perry sang ‘What a Wonderful World’ in space, Gayle King reveals
‘I gotta sing in space,’ Perry told followers on Instagram ahead of the launch
Katy Perry delivered on her promise to sing in space.
The “Fireworks” singer blasted off on Blue Origin’s New Shepard NS-31 craft alongside Jeff Bezos’s fiancée Lauren Sanchez and TV host Gayle King on Monday.
In a video shared via Instagram late Sunday, Perry showed fans inside the rocket that “we have been training in for the last few days.”
She told followers: “I think I’m gonna sing, sing a little bit. I gotta sing in space!”
After the rocket had landed safely, King told her CBS Mornings colleagues that Perry had sung “What a Wonderful World” by Louis Armstrong.
Perry then told reporters of her song choice: “I’ve covered that song in the past and obviously my higher self is always steering the ship because I had no idea that one day I’d be singing that song in space.”
More to follow
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments