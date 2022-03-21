A Ukrainian musician sent a powerful message to Russian president Vladimir Putin during her performance at SXSW festival in Texas.

Oleksandra Zaritska, known as Sasha, was the only member of electronic-folk band Kazka able to attend their 2022 showcase. Her bandmates were obliged to stay in Ukraine to defend their country amid the ongoing invasion by Russia, or volunteer to help their fellow citizens.

Before the performance, she had spoken to US music publications of how she had witnessed Russian bombs falling on her hometown of Kyiv.

Media reports from those in attendance described fans draped in Ukrainian flags cheering Zaritska on, while others wore stickers bearing the words: “F*** Putin.”

She reportedly enlisted a group of local musicians as her support band, including Charlie Sexton – Bob Dylan’s longtime guitarist – who joined her for a dramatic closing performance.

“I have a message to Putin: It’s a song from Bob Dylan and its name is ‘Masters of War,’” she announced, per Rolling Stone.

The publication reported that she also addressed the audience in English, telling them: “You can stop this war. Use your voice. Join the rallies so it’s not just Ukrainians who go there.”

“Masters of War” was written by Dylan during the winter of 1962, and was released on his album The Freewheelin’ Bob Dylan the following spring.

In the album notes, late US music critic Nat Hentoff wrote that Dylan “startled himself” with the song, quoting the musician as saying: “I’ve never written anything like that before. I don’t sing songs which hope people will die, but I couldn’t help it with this one. The song is a sort of striking out... a feeling of what can you do?”

The final verse goes:

“And I hope that you die / And your death will come soon / I’ll follow your casket / By the pale afternoon / And I’ll watch while you’re lowered / Down to your deathbed / And I’ll stand over your grave / ‘Til I’m sure that you’re dead.”

“I came here to represent Ukraine at SXSW in Austin, and for me it is an opportunity to tell the whole truth about the terrible Russian terror in Ukraine,” Zaritska wrote from the band’s Instagram, in a post on Sunday 20 March.

“My whole band stayed in Ukraine: Dmytro and Mykita joined the ranks of terrorist defence and volunteers, Daryna, Yaryna and Vasylyna are now also helping local activists.

“We consulted for a long time and made a joint decision. I went to America alone. I want our voice to be heard. I want Ukraine to hear and know the truth. Because every voice can now be decisive. I am convinced that my voice here can help accelerate Ukraine’s victory and influence important decisions.”

She concluded: “I believe that when we speak loudly about everything that is happening now in our country, tell the truth, we have a chance that we will be heard.”

