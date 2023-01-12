Fans divided as Kelly Clarkson tries her hand at a Blink-182 cover on Kellyoke

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Fans are divided over Kelly Clarkson’s version of Blink-182’s classic track “All the Small Things.”

On Wednesday (11 January), the 40-year-old singer performed a cover of the American rock band’s single on the Kellyoke segment of The Kelly Clarkson Show.

“All the small things/ True care, truth brings/ I’ll take one lift/ Your ride, best trip,” Clarkson sang with her full-bodied tone and vocal runs.

The singer’s performance left viewers with mixed views.

“This was so good!!” one person wrote.

Another person added: “She was serving in every possible way.”

A few people “hated” Clarkson’s cover, writing: “This sucks omg.”

One person wrote: “That was terrible.”

“All the Small Things” was released in 1999, as the second single from Blink-182’s third album, Enema of the State.

The track was a hit for the band, peaking at No 6 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in February 2000.

Blink-182 (Instagram / @blink182)

In October 2022, Blink-2022 dropped their new single “EDGING.”

The track marked the first time Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker were in the studio together for nearly 10 years.

The song, produced by Barker, features fierce drumming and hooky punk-pop melodies.

Speaking about his production work on the track, Barker said: “I wanted to imagine as a listener what I wanted to experience and at the same time as a band member what we wanted to make and say and most importantly how it would sound production wise in 2022.”

“I’m so happy to be back in the studio creating new music and looking forward to a giant world tour,” added Hoppus.

Blink-182 is set to visit venues across the UK and Ireland including London, Birmingham, Manchester, Glasgow, Belfast and Dublin throughout September and October 2023.

The award-winning group will also play their first-ever performances in Latin America, along with stops in North America, before coming over to Europe, Australia and New Zealand on this star-studded road trip starting in March 2023 and going through to February 2024.