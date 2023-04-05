Kelly Clarkson appears to shade ex husband in teaser of new song

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kelly Clarkson said her next record was going to be a “divorce” album – and it seems like she has delivered.

In a teaser of the single “Mine” off of her forthcoming album Chemistry, the singer sang some powerful lyrics, seemingly aimed at her ex-husband Brandon Blackburn, whom she divorced in 2021.

“Someone’s gonna show you how a heart can be used / like you did mine,” Clarkson belts in the video posted on Instagram on Tuesday (4 April).

The 2002 American Idol winner recently explained to fans how she came up with the album’s title.

“This album is definitely the arc of an entire relationship,” she said in a March Instagram video. “The good, the bad and the ugly.”

“Chemistry can be a really amazing, sexy, cool, fun thing, but it can also be really bad for you,” she added. “I thought it was the perfect title to describe the entire album.”

Clarkson first announced her 10th studio album in September 2022, sharing that it would detail the breakdown of her marriage.

“This is an important album,” she said at the time. “I’m working on this in therapy: I have a hard time vocalising what I’m feeling sometimes, so music is helpful for me. It’s just been really healing. I recorded the record quite some time ago.”

In earlier conversations about her relationship with Blackburn, she described their split as the “hardest thing” she has had “to navigate”.

Clarkson married Blackburn in 2013, seven years after they first met. They share two children, River Rose, eight, and Remington Alexander, six.

The “Since U Been Gone” singer filed for divorce in 2020, citing irreconcilable differences.

“Mine” releases on 14 April, ahead of Chemistry’s release, which has yet to be announced.