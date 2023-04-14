Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kelly Clarkson has released two new singles ahead of the release of her 10th studio album.

The 40-year-old singer has released a double single from her forthcoming record, chemistry.

The pair of songs, titled “mine / me”, showcase the complexity of having a romantic connection with another person.

“Having chemistry with someone is an incredible and overwhelming feeling. It’s like you have no choice in the matter. You are just drawn to each other. This can be good and bad,” Clarkson said.

The first American Idol winner has described her new studio album as something that carries you down “every path that chemistry could lead you down”.

chemistry was written in the aftermath of Clarkson’s June 2020 divorce from ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, 46.

“We decided to release ‘mine’ and ‘me’ at the same time because I didn’t want to release just one song to represent an entire album or relationship,” she said of the singles’ release.

“There are many stages of grief and loss on this album. Each song is a different stage and emotional state,” she added.

The artwork for the Grammy-winner’s new album features Clarkson in a pink gown, with shadows of herself looking towards different directions.

chemistry - Kelly Clarkson (Atlantic Records)

There will be 14 titles on the track, and two artists featured on the album, including Steve Martin and percussionist Sheila E.

The singer teased “mine” earlier this month. She expresses her conflicting feelings towards her ex, singing the line “I can’t believe I stayed as long as I stayed,” while another lyric speaks of a wish to still be near him.

chemistry is Clarkson’s first studio album since her 2021 Christmas-themed collection, titled When Christmas Comes Around.

Clarkson has sold more than 25 million albums and 40 million singles worldwide. Her multi-Emmy Award-winning daytime talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, is currently filming its fourth season.

Her tenure as a multi-season champion coach on the US version of The Voice resumes for the show’s current 23rd season.

chemistry is currently available for pre-order and will be released on 23 June.