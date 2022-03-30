Kelly Clarkson to keep professional name after divorce

Kelly Clarkson says that she will continue to use “Clarkson” as her last name professionally, after legally changing it to Kelly Brianne.

The singer and talk-show host started legal proceedings to change her name in February this year, after separating from her husband, talent manager Brandon Blackstock, in 2020.

The former couple began divorce process in June of that year, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split.

According to court documents obtained by Us, the 39-year-old singer has now finalised her legal name change to Kelly Brianne, weeks after her divorce was finalised.

“There being no objections, the petition for change of name is granted,” the documents state. “The Decree is signed and filed. The Petitioner’s name is changed from KELLY BRIANNE CLARKSON to KELLY BRIANNE.”

However, the singer has clarified that she will continue using Clarkson as her last name professionally.

“I just got divorced, so I had to drop my married last name,” the “Stronger” singer told People (the TV Show!). “I just kept my middle name for my personal life. I’m still Kelly Clarkson.”

“I don’t think I can change Clarkson at this point. I’m 20 years in,” she added.

Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock reportedly finalise divorce (Getty Images for NARAS)

Clarkson and Blackstock were married for nearly seven years before announcing their separation. They share two children: seven-year-old daughter River and son Remington, aged five.

Clarkson was declared legally single in September 2021 and was awarded primary physical custody of the children in November 2020.

On her talk show, the singer has been open about the realities of adjusting to being separated while still co-parenting, as well as revealing that her children were in therapy to deal with the transition.