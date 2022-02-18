Kelly Clarkson files to change her name amid divorce

Kelly Clarkson has started legal proceedings to change her name in the midst of her divorce.

The singer and talk show host has been separated from her husband Brandon Blackstock since 2020 and began the divorce process in June of that year, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split.

She has now filed to legally change her name to Kelly Brianne, using her first and middle names only.

According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly on Thursday (17 February), Clarkson made this decision out of “a desire” to be known by a name that is more representative of her today.

“My new name more fully reflects who I am,” she stated. A hearing for the petition is set for 28 March.

Clarkson was married to record producer Blackstock for nearly seven years before the breakdown of their relationship. They share two children: seven-year-old daughter River and son Remington, aged five.

Brandon Blackstock and Kelly Clarkson pictured in 2018 (Getty Images for NARAS)

She was declared legally single in September 2021 and was awarded primary physical custody of the children in November 2020.

On her talk show, Clarkson has been open about the realities of adjusting to being separated while still co-parenting, as well as revealing that her children were in therapy to deal with the transition.

“We have a lot of help as far as therapists or child psychologists because we want to do it right,” she said in October 2020.

More recently, she has been quarantining with her children at home and jokingly expressed how “broken” she was by the experience.

The Independent has reached out to a representative for Clarkson for comment.