Kelly Clarkson opens up about quarantining with her kids: ‘I’m so broken’

Kelly Clarkson has opened up about what quarantining at home has looked like, as she jokingly expressed how “broken” she is.

While she was at home, Clarkson, 39, recently called herself into an episode of her show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, which was run by guest host Taraji P Henson at the time.

When she virtually appeared on the show, Clarkson wore a robe, sleep mask, and was makeup-free.

“Sometimes women don’t rise,” she said. “Sometimes we fall.”

“I thought we were done with quarantining, and I’m so tired,” Clarkson said. “I broke a nail. I’m so broken. This is me broken. My almond milk just expired. America, this is what I look like. You’re welcome.”

She noted that although she’s “not even sick,” she’s still “keeping it safe” by quarantining.

However, she’s not cooped up alone in her house. In fact, she’s been spending a lot of time with her two children, River, seven and Remington, five, who she shares with her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock.

Henson brought up a recent tweet that the singer shared about what she and her family like to do in their free time.

“Our third night in a row to watch Encanto, ha!” the tweet, posted this past January, reads. “My kids are obsessed and I don’t mind, it’s so good.”

Clarkson not only emphasised that Encanto is still a “good” movie after multiple watches, but she also further explained what watching any film with her children looks like.

“When I watch a movie with my children, it’s like watching three movies,” she said.

“We’re watching Encanto and then you’re listening to my son who always leaves mid-movie and just starts singing the soundtrack, and then you have River who literally just, right after the line is said, she just repeats like she’s memorizing dialogue for a play,” she added.

Previously, Clarkson has discussed her relationship with her children, along with the ups and downs of being a mom. Speaking to Us Weekly in February 2020, she not just how much she’s grown by being a parent.

“I think parenting changes you in the best of ways,” the television host said. “It’s made me stronger, but it’s definitely hard. It’s the hardest job out of all the jobs. … I think it makes you selfless. It makes you really prioritize.”