Kelly Clarkson ‘stuns’ fans by performing a cover of The Weeknd’s ‘Take My Breath’

Kelly Clarkson fans are “astonished” after watching the singer perform a cover of The Weeknd’s new song “Take My Breath.”

On Wednesday’s (19 January) episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the 39-year-old singer performed the hit song as a “Kellyoke” number.

At the beginning of every episode, Clarkson opens the programme with the segment, which is a musical performance of a cover version of various songs requested by a member of her audience.

“Take My Breath” is a song from The Weeknd’s latest album Dawn FM.

Currently, the track is one of the top 10 songs on the Billboard Hot 100 list and has been on the chart for the past 17 weeks.

Clarkson’s fans were “stunned” by the singer’s performance, with some calling it “one of the best music covers ever”.

One fan also put together Clarkson and The Weeknd’s vocals to create a combined version of the song.

“It’s so goated when put together,” the fan wrote in the caption.

The “Stronger” singer was accompanied by her house band Ya’ll, who provided live instrumentation for her performance.

In a four-star review for The Independent, Roisin O’Connor wrote that The Weeknd’s Dawn FM “has enough twists and turns to keep the listener on their toes”.

Artwork for The Weeknd’s new album ‘Dawn FM’ (XO/Republic Records)

Recently, Tesfaye set a new Billboard record, charting 24 songs from his new album on the Global 200 chart — the most entries in a single week for a solo male performer.