Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Kelly Rowland tells Chris Brown critics to ‘chill out’ at the AMAs

The singer then went on to sincerely thank the artist for his contribution to R&B music

Megan Graye
Monday 21 November 2022 10:33
Comments
AMAs: Kelly Rowland tells audience to 'chill out' as Chris Brown gets booed

Kelly Rowland told crowd members at the American Music Awards to “chill out” on Sunday after they booed Chris Brown.

The former Destiny’s Child singer was accepting Brown’s win for the Favorite Male R&B Artist category on his behalf when the audience began booing.

“Excuse me,” Rowland said before adding: “Chill out.”

The 41-year-old then went on to sincerely acclaim Brown, addressing him directly and say that she loved him.

“Chris, thank you so much for making great R&B music,” she said.

“ll take this award [and] bring it to you. I love you. Congratulations, and congratulations to all the nominees in this category.”

Recommended

Brown, who was a controversial winner due to his history of accusations for violence against women, didn’t attend the awards ceremony after his performance was reportedly cancelled.

Brown tweeted on Sunday (20 November) claiming that he was originally due to perform: “WOULDVE been the ama performance, but they cancelled me for reasons unknown.”

In 2009, Brown pleaded guilty to assaulting his ex-girlfriend and superstar Rihanna. He has also had several assault accusations by ex-girlfriends and acquaintances since then.

It seems that many viewers at home weren’t too happy with Brown’s win at the AMAs either.

“Chris Brown just won an #AMAs *and* Kelly Rowland shushed the audience so she could praise him and preach about how much she loves him? Whew! It might be time to turn this off,” wrote Them editor Michael Cuby on Twitter.

“No f*cking way chris brown just won something and Kelly Rowland saying she loves him… what the f*ck is this #amas,” wrote one watcher at home.

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial

Sign up

“What decent thing has Chris Brown done in recent years that warrants any type of pardon or praise… quickly. He’s an abuser and deserves to be booed at the LEAST! Kelly Rowland is weird as hell for that #AMAs,” wrote another viewer.

“Chris Brown just won an AMA in 2022 and Kelly Rowland defended him. This is why I don’t watch the AMAs,” said someone else.

However, some people praised Rowland’s defence of Brown on stage: “Chris Brown won Best R&B Artist and Kelly Rowland I love how you affirmed him. A class act.”

“That was nice of Kelly Rowland to say that about Chris Brown. He deserves that,” another wrote.

Recommended

The Independent has contacted representatives from Rowland’s team, Brown’s team and the AMAs for comment.

You can find the full list of winners for the AMAs here.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in