Kendrick Lamar will make his Glastonbury debut later this month.

The Worthy Farm music festival returns for the first time since 2019, with the 50th anniversary in 2020 and last year’s festival both having been cancelled due to the pandemic.

Lamar will headline the Pyramid State alongside Billie Eilish, the festival’s youngest ever solo headliner, and Paul McCartney.

What day and time is Kendrick Lamar on stage?

The rapper will perform the Pyramid Stage on Sunday (26 June) at 9.45pm for an hour and a half set, which will conclude at 11.15pm.

His set will follow on from Lorde, Elbow, Diana Ross, and Herbie Hancock.

This is the Grammy winner’s first ever Glastonbury performance. His forthcoming appearance follows the release of his critically acclaimed fifth album Mr Morale & the Big Steppers. You can read The Independent’s five-star review of the record here.

In 2018, Lamar won the Pulitzer Prize for Music for his 2017 album DAMN. He is the first non-classical or jazz artist to receive the honour.

Later this year, Lamar will embark on his world tour. The UK dates kick off on 2 November in Glasgow, with three nights at London’s O2 (7 – 9 November).

With the festival just two weeks away, ticket holders are already looking ahead at the weather forecast. Find the current forecast for Glastonbury weekend at Worthy Farm here.