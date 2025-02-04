Kendrick Lamar fans think he found another way to troll Drake at the Grammys

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kendrick Lamar had a huge night at the Grammys, winning five out of seven of the awards he was nominated for including major gongs for Song and Record of the Year.

Those prizes recognised his 2024 track “Not Like Us”, the 37-year-old’s now-legendary diss track widely viewed as the final blow in his music war with fellow hip-hop star Drake.

In the song, which samples Monk Higgins’ 1968 track “I Believe to My Soul”, Lamar deals out devastating lines that take aim at everything from Drake’s reputation as a culture vulture and his dabbling in pop music.

Earlier this month, it emerged that Drake is now suing his own label, Universal Music Group – to which Lamar is also signed – over its release of “Not Like Us”, in particular a lyric that accuses him and his entourage of being “certified paedophiles”.

Lamar’s win is likely yet another sting for the Scorpion artist, who hasn’t won a Grammy himself in almost a decade. His last wins were in 2017, when “Hotline Bling” received two rap awards – Drake, who skipped the ceremony, criticised this due to the fact that the song didn’t actually contain rapping.

Fans have now spotted what appears to be a subtle dig from Lamar through his choice of outfit, a double-denim look by Maison Margiela with matching baseball hat by Christine Marie Rivera.

The denim-on-denim outfit is popularly known as a Canadian tuxedo, which many have interpreted as a choice intended to mock his famous rival.

open image in gallery Kendrick Lamar fans spotted a subtle dig at Drake during the Grammys ( Getty )

Lamar is already enjoying a huge year that is set to continue when he headlines the Super Bowl halftime show this weekend with frequent collaborator SZA, who happens to have once dated Drake.

He was announced as the halftime performer in September by Jay-Z, whose company Roc Nation works with the NFL to select the halftime show performer.

Enjoy unlimited access to 100 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 4 month free trial (3 months for non-Prime members) Sign up

Enjoy unlimited access to 100 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 4 month free trial (3 months for non-Prime members) Sign up

“Kendrick Lamar is truly a once-in-a-generation artist and performer,” Jay-Z said in a statement at the time. “His deep love for hip-hop and culture informs his artistic vision. He has an unparalleled ability to define and influence culture globally. Kendrick’s work transcends music, and his impact will be felt for years to come.”

As with previous headliners, Lamar is keeping the details of his performance under wraps, but it seems likely that he’ll perform “Not Like Us” along with hits from critically acclaimed albums such as To Pimp a Butterfly (2015), DAMN (2017), and GNX, his latest work that topped the charts upon release in November last year.

open image in gallery Kendrick Lamar poses in the press room with the award for Record of the Year, Best Rap Performance, Best Rap Song, Best Music Video and Song of the Year during the 67th annual Grammy Awards ( AP )

So far, Drake has not responded to Lamar’s Grammys triumph. However, his father Dennis Graham, 70, told TikToker, Joy of Everything that he didn’t “care enough about that s***”.

“Ain’t got nothing to do with me,” he said. “All the best to him, man. I don’t do that bulls***.”

Asked what he thought of the ceremony overall, he responded: “Excellent.”

Lamar dedicated his Record of the Year win to the city of Los Angeles, mentioning the fire-affected neighbourhoods of Altadena and Pacific Palisades.

“We gonna dedicate this one to the city,” he said. “This is my neck of the woods, that’s held me down since [I was] a young pup. Since I was in the studio scrapping to write the best raps and all that, you know in order to do records like these.”

Giving a shout-out to “all the people and all the families out in the Palisades and Altadena,” Lamar said: “This is a true testament that we gonna continue to restore this city.”