Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Kesha joined Reneé Rapp on stage at Coachella Festival on Sunday (14 April) for a duet of the former’s 2010 chart-topper, “TiK ToK”, which she used as an opportunity to take a swipe at music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs.

The song typically opens with the refrain: “Wake up in the mornin' feelin' like P Diddy”.

However, the 37-year-old singer put an expletive twist on the lyric in the wake of the sexual abuse allegations against the musician and label owner.

“Wake up in the morning like, f*** P Diddy,” the two artists sang with their middle fingers raised.

The statement comes weeks after Diddy’s homes were raided by federal agents as part of a sex trafficking investigation.

Diddy denies any wrongdoing and described the actions of agents as a “gross overuse of military-level force”.

It’s not the first time that Kesha has changed the lyrics to her song. In November last year, while performing on her Only Love Tour in Oakland, California, she sang: “Wake up in the morning feeling just like me!”

At the time, Diddy had just been accused by his ex Casandra “Cassie” Ventura of rape and abuse over the course of 10 years.

Ventura’s lawsuit was settled a day after she filed it for an undisclosed amount of money.

Kesha at Coachella and Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs ( Coachella/YouTube; Getty Images )

The music mogul is currently at the centre of six lawsuits alleging physical violence, sexual abuse and sex trafficking stretching back to the beginning of his career in the 1990s.

In February, a male music producer accused Combs of sexually assaulting him and forcing him to sleep with sex workers.

The producer, who worked for Combs between September 2022 and November 2023 claimed Combs sexually harassed, drugged and threatened him for more than a year.

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Another of Diddy’s accusers is a woman who alleges that he raped her two decades ago, when she was 17 years old.

The plaintiff, identified as Jane Doe, accused Combs of plying her with drugs and alcohol at his New York studio and then raping her along with two associates.

Diddy has vehemently denied the allegations. In a statement in December, he called the claims “sickening” and said his accusers were “looking for a quick payday”.

Rape Crisis offers support for those affected by rape and sexual abuse. You can call them on 0808 802 9999 in England and Wales, 0808 801 0302 in Scotland, and 0800 0246 991 in Northern Ireland, or visit their website at www.rapecrisis.org.uk.

If you are in the US, you can call Rainn on 800-656-HOPE (4673)