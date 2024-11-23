Khalid says he was ‘outed’ but tells fans: ‘I was never hiding’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Singer Khalid has said he was “outed” as he confirmed to followers that he’s part of the LGBT+ community.

The 26-year-old artist, who released his third album Sincere in August, responded to fans apparently questioning his sexuality on social media.

He shared a rainbow flag then added: “There y’all go, next topic please lol.”

Clarifying, he quote-tweeted a fan who wrote: “Wait hope Mr Khalid isn’t GEHHH!”

“I am! And that’s OK,” Khalid said.

He added: “I got outed and the world still continues to turn. Let’s get this straight (lmao) I am not ashamed of my sexuality! In reality it ain’t nobodies business! But I am okay with me. Love y’all.”

I got outted and the world still continues to turn. Let’s get this straight (lmao) I am not ashamed of my sexuality! In reality it ain’t nobodies business! But I am okay with me 🖤 love yall — Khalid (@thegreatkhalid) November 23, 2024

The “Young Dumb and Broke” singer also responded to a follower who implied his fans already knew about his sexuality, claiming “the closet was glass baby”.

“I wasn’t hiding anything,” Khalid retorted. “It’s just not any of your business.”

Other fans defended the singer as they pointed out he released “an LGBTQ anthem” in 2022, “Satellite”, prompting him to respond: “Thank you!!! I was never hiding.”

Appearing to draw a line under the subject, he concluded: “Aight love y’all thank y’all I’m off this.”

Khalid has previously spoken about the pressure he feels being in the public eye, explaining that his social anxiety has affected his ability to forge new relationships.

“It’s something I’ve gained I feel like,” he wrote in a 2018 post to X/Twitter. “Making friends used to be so easy and s*** now I’m like... let me just go home.”

Khalid says his sexuality is no one’s business ( Getty Images for Netflix )

Responding to a fan who asked him what it was like being a celebrity with anxiety, he said: “Going out in public is a little hard, being recorded non stop, everyone staring at you and s***.”

Enjoy unlimited access to 100 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 4 month free trial (3 months for non-Prime members) Sign up

Enjoy unlimited access to 100 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 4 month free trial (3 months for non-Prime members) Sign up

Raised in Texas, he shot to fame with his 2016 debut single “Location”, which charted in the top 20 on the Billboard Hot 100.

He has achieved further hits including “Love Lies” with former Fifth Harmony star turned solo artist Normani, and “Eastside” with Benny Blanco and Halsey.

“Talk”, the lead single from his second album, Free Spirit, earnt him a Grammy nomination for Record of the Year.

Sincere, his third studio album, was released in August this year to a mixed reception from critics. It features British Mercury Prize-winning artist Arlo Parks, with whom Khalid sings on the track “Breathe”.

Over the years, he has collaborated with a number of fellow stars including Billie Eilish, Justin Bieber, Kane Brown and Ed Sheeran.