Kid Cudi reveals broken bone injury after jumping off Coachella stage

Kid Cudi has revealed he broke a bone in his foot during his performance at the second weekend of Coachella.

The 40-year-old rapper did not perform at the first weekend of the Californian festival, and was a surprise addition for this weekend’s Sunday night (21 April).

Late in his set at the Sahara Stage he jumped off the stage and landed heavily, before being helped to his feet by a pair of security guards.

Cudi was unable to resume his performance, and later tweeted: “Hey guys, so I broke my foot today at the show. just leavin the hospital. Never broken a bone before so this is all a bit crazy.

“I wanna thank u all for ur concerns and well wishes!! I love y’all man. I heard y’all still ragin when I was offstage. Made me smile big”.

In a later video post, Cudi added: “Hey guys! Yeah, s*** got real yesterday. This is what happens when a 40-year-old man tries to prance around off stage like he’s 26, like he used to do back in the day. I learned a valuable lesson: No more prancing around jumping off stages!

Kid Cudi performing during Coachella 2024 ( Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Coachella )

“I’m hoping that I’ll be healed up in time for tour. That’s the plan. I don’t want to let you guys down so, yeah, that’s what we’re aiming for. I’m not cancelling anything just yet, just gonna wait and see how things go.

“I’m okay, a little sore. Yesterday I was in a lot of pain, but I’m doing better now. I have a little temporary cast on now, and I’ve got to go get a real cast in a little bit. Apparently I broke something in my heel.

“This is a major setback, but don’t worry, I’mma bounce back! I love you all, all day. Engage the rage, but not at 40!”

Cudi’s “Insano: Engage The Rage World Tour” is scheduled to begin in Austin, Texas on 28 June. It is currently set to arrive in the UK next March, concluding with a date at the O2 Arena on 18 March.

Elsewhere at the second weekend of Coachella, Camila Cabello made a surprise appearance during Lana Del Rey’s headline slot on Friday (19 April).

Cabello, who rose to fame with the pop band Fifth Harmony before leaving the group to pursue a solo career, joined Del Rey for a rendition of her new single “I Luv It” featuring rapper Playboi Carti.