Kid Rock uses homophobic slur while addressing previous use of same slur

Kid Rock used a homophobic slur in a message addressing his past use of the same homophobic slur.

The singer was recently seen in a video using the slur on stage while performing in Smithville, Tennessee.

Video footage published by TMZ shows him shouting mid-performance: “F*** your iPhone, yeah,” apparently complaining about being filmed, then pointing at his crotch and singing: “You can “post this d*** right now.”

He is then heard yelling “You f*****g f*****s” before complaining about phones again.

Kid Rock appeared to address the video in a tweet on Monday, which read: “If Kid Rock using the word f***** offends you, good chance you are one. Either way, I know he has a lot of love for his gay friends and I will have a talk with him. Have a nice day.”

He signed the tweet with his legal name, “Bob Ritchie”.

Kid Rock’s tweet, as well as his initial use of the slur, have been met with criticism.

“If he respects his gay friends he wouldn’t use the word. But I’m guessing he doesn’t have any,” one person wrote in response to the tweet.

“Why use the word at all?” someone else asked. “Seriously what’s the point? Ewww.”

“Someone with gay friends wouldn’t use that word as an insult. Enjoy the continued loss of fans and income,” another person tweeted.

The Independent has contacted Kid Rock’s representative for comment.