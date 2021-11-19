Kid Rock rages against ‘millennial snowflakes’ in ‘ridiculous’ new music video

Kid Rock has launched a diatribe against “snowflakes” and “offended” millennials in his new single, “Don’t Tell Me How to Live”.

The conservative rock-rapper debuted the track in a music video released online earlier today (19 November).

“Ain’t nothing changed here, I still don’t give a f***,” he raps in one of the song’s verses. “So what the f***’s up with all the backlash? / You snowflakes, here’s a newsflash.”

Interspersed with Rock’s rapping is a hook taken from Monster Truck’s 2015 single “Don’t Tell Me How to Live”.

Later lyrics continue: “But yo homie, here’s a situation / A nation of p*****s is our next generation / And these minions and their agendas / Every opinion has a millennial offended.”

The track prompted a positive reaction from many of the singer’s fans, who hailed it as a return to form and a change of musical style from some of his recent efforts.

Others, however, poked fun at the video, with one person branding it “ridiculous”.

“If you’re wondering how ridiculous the new Kid Rock music video is, he flies to space on a middle finger while holding alcohol and a gun,” a critic wrote on social media.

Some took issue with some of the violent content in the lyrics, with one person writing: “I like how Kid Rock basically implies that if you get offended by something someone says, they can use their gun on you, and then references a church right after it. Kid Rock is a terrible songwriter.”

“This is hilarious from a rich guy like Kid Rock,” wrote someone else.

Earlier this year, Kid Rock, an outspoken supporter of former president Donald Trump, was criticised for saying a homophobic slur while defending his past use of a homophobic slur.