Kid Rock has announced that he won’t play at venues that require Covid masks and vaccines during his Bad Reputation Tour.

The 51-year-old singer made the commitment on social media a few days after announcing his new tour.

“There’s been a lot of talk about vaccine mandates and venues,” he said. “People saying, ‘I’m not going to that venue because of the vaccine mandate’ and this, that and the other.”

“Trust me, we’ve done all our research on this and the consensus says that all this is going to be done, if there are any at these venues, I’m not aware of any, but if there are any, they’re going to be gone by the time we get to your city.”

He added: “If they’re not, trust me, you don’t have to worry. You’ll be getting your money back because I won’t be showing up either.”

Kid Rock, whose real name is Robert James Ritchie, admitted that this situation is “unfortunate”.

The rocker said in his statement that he won’t be singing his hits like “Don’t Tell Me How To Live” and “We The People” while people are “holding up their f***ing vaccine cards and wearing masks. That s**t ain’t happening.”

Kid Rock also claimed that his team has already cancelled prospective shows in Buffalo, New York, and Toronto.

Tickets for Kid Rock’s show went on sale on 28 January. The singer starts his tour on 6 April in Evansville, Indiana.