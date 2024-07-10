Support truly

There were wild scenes at London’s O2 Arena tonight as The Killers paused their gig to show the final few minutes of England’s Euro 2024 semifinal win over the Netherlands, then launched straight into their mammoth 2003 hit “Mr Brightside”.

Several fans posted footage of the memorable moment to social media. The house lights were turned down and ITV commentary played out over the speakers as the final moments of the game were projected onto the band’s backdrop.

When the final whistle blew, the 20,000-strong audience roared as red and white streamers were fired into the air from the stage. The band then kicked off their signature song.

On X/Twitter, one user wrote: “Wow! England win live @thekillers show at @TheO2 ! Drop straight into Mr Brightside.”

Another wrote: “The Killers stopped their show at the O2 tonight to show the final few minutes and whistle of the England victory before launching straight into Mr Brightside.”

Moments later, the same user added: “You could say it went down well.”

England booked their place in the Euro 2024 final in dramatic fashion after Ollie Watkins’ superb last-minute strike secured a 2-1 win over the Netherlands. They will now face Spain on Sunday.

A lively start in Dortmund saw Xavi Simons punish Declan Rice in possession with a stunning strike from range.

But the Three Lions responded, with Harry Kane fouled by Denzel Dumfries before despatching the resulting penalty.

Brandon Flowers of The Killers onstage in 2014 ( Getty Images for Turner )

“Mr Brightside” has become one of the UK’s most beloved rock songs since it was released over two decades ago.

Last year The Independent’s Mark Beaumont explored the making of the song in depth.

“It’s a riff that lights up a room like dopamine in the air-con,” wrote Beaumont. “An airy, tumbling thing, indie rock’s very own ice-cream jingle that, come the end of the night, still sends every dancefloor, student bar and wedding disco into air-punching frenzies decades after its release. Then comes the song’s universal message of triumph over jealousy, heartbreak and adulterous adversity, chests clutched and lungs opened to the timeless roar of the heart’s first crack: ‘I just can’t look, it’s killing meeee’.

“From Gen Z-ers betrayed by a Magaluf brethren to boomers lamenting their umpteenth divorce, every age group, five pints in, finds itself bawling along to this indelible song. ‘Mr Brightside’ – the longest-charting song of all time in the UK, celebrating its 20th anniversary this week – has become far more than the definitive tune of Noughties indie. It’s now a pan-generational anthem, the 21st-century ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’. And it – almost – never got released at all.”