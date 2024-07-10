Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated1720593109

England vs Netherlands LIVE: Team news and lineups as Southgate considers starting Shaw in Euro 2024 semi-finals

The Three Lions face a Netherlands side that has been steadily improving as the tournament has gone on

Michael Jones,Miguel Delaney,Richard Jolly,Karl Matchett
Wednesday 10 July 2024 07:31
Comments
(Getty Images)

England take on the Netherlands in the second semi-final of Euro 2024, with both sides looking to book a place in Sunday’s final as they face off in Dortmund.

The Three Lions put in an improved performance against Switzerland but still required penalties to reach the semis, with Bukayo Saka shining, but they will know they need to improve again if they are to beat the Dutch.

Gareth Southgate’s men remain slight favourites to make Sunday’s showpiece, but they’ll need to be wary of the threat from players including Cody Gakpo, Xavi Simons and Memphis Depay.

Ronaldo Koeman’s side started the tournament in a similar fashion to England, but a 3-0 win against Romania followed by an enthralling 2-1 turnaround in the quarter-final against Turkey means that the Oranje will be quietly confident ahead of Wednesday’s game.

Follow the latest updates and reaction from the Netherlands vs England below:

1720593109

Early team news

Netherlands have not seen anybody suspended during the tournament and despite losing several names to injury ahead of the Euros starting, seem to have escaped without further losses during their five matches so far. The big decision for Ronald Koeman will be whether to stick with Steven Bergwijn starting on the right or to bring in either Donyell Malen or Wout Weghorst, the latter meaning a reshuffle of the attack, Xavi Simons likely moving to the flank.

Marc Guehi is back from suspension and with Luke Shaw having returned to fitness to appear off the bench in the quarter-final, England should also have a full 26-man squad for Gareth Southgate to choose from. Starting Shaw or not - and if in place of Kieran Trippier or someone else - will be the manager’s big decision, while Guehi may not come back into the side if Ezri Konsa keeps his place.

Sonia Twigg10 July 2024 07:31
1720592337

England v Netherlands

One more match stands between four nations and the Euro 2024 final - with England now facing Netherlands in the semi-final.

Gareth Southgate’s side have gone to extra time in both knockout fixtures, meaning they’ve only won a single game at the tournament so far in 90 minutes, but through Harry Kane’s extra time winner and a penalty shootout victory over Switzerland, they’re into the last four again.

Netherlands were convincing in dispatching Romania in the last 16 and came from behind to beat Turkey in the quarter-final, but were themselves up and down in the groups, finishing third behind France and Austria.

They won the European Championship in 1988 while England have never done so - but it’s the Three Lions who have better recent history after reaching the Euro 2020 final, as well as the 2018 World Cup semis.

Sonia Twigg10 July 2024 07:18
1720592205

England v Netherlands

Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live updates, news and build up to England’s semi-final against the Netherlands.

England scraped through their quarter-final, needing perfect penalties to beat Switzerland in the quarter-final on Saturday, while the Netherlands scored two second-half goals to beat Turkey.

There has been much talk in the build up about Luke Shaw, and whether Gareth Southgate will stick with his tactical changes that altered the shape of the squad but did not affect the style of play against Switzerland.

Sonia Twigg10 July 2024 07:16

