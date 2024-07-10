( Getty Images )

England take on the Netherlands in the second semi-final of Euro 2024, with both sides looking to book a place in Sunday’s final as they face off in Dortmund.

The Three Lions put in an improved performance against Switzerland but still required penalties to reach the semis, with Bukayo Saka shining, but they will know they need to improve again if they are to beat the Dutch.

Gareth Southgate’s men remain slight favourites to make Sunday’s showpiece, but they’ll need to be wary of the threat from players including Cody Gakpo, Xavi Simons and Memphis Depay.

Ronaldo Koeman’s side started the tournament in a similar fashion to England, but a 3-0 win against Romania followed by an enthralling 2-1 turnaround in the quarter-final against Turkey means that the Oranje will be quietly confident ahead of Wednesday’s game.

Follow the latest updates and reaction from the Netherlands vs England below: